Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 3.8%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.56 and last traded at $99.30. Approximately 1,761,206 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,612,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.65.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $400.73 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 39.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Futu by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth $123,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

