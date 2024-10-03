Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.69. 325,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,964,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $950.70 million, a PE ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 421,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

