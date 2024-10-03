Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 348,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,507,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.