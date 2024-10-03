ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 12,385,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 144,502,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
