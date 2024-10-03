ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 12,385,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 144,502,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 229,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174,314 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 284,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 54,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

