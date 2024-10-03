SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 243,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 329,116 shares.The stock last traded at $99.21 and had previously closed at $99.58.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILS. Beacon Wealthcare LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.