Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 392,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 446,131 shares.The stock last traded at $76.00 and had previously closed at $75.48.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 59,102 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Perficient by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 345,875 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $22,765,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 113,240 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 238,712 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

