Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.01. 183,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 934,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZLA shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $514.50 million, a PE ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

