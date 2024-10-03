iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 109,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 226,047 shares.The stock last traded at $155.71 and had previously closed at $156.91.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.90 and a 200 day moving average of $147.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

