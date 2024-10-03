KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 3,255,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,389,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. KE’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,152 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KE by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,865,000 after buying an additional 2,008,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in KE by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,373,000 after acquiring an additional 804,773 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,880,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in KE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,534,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,712,000 after purchasing an additional 113,910 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

