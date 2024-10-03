MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,607 shares.The stock last traded at $42.92 and had previously closed at $43.19.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

