Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 95,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session's volume of 118,219 shares.The stock last traded at $40.26 and had previously closed at $41.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGNE shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Neurogene from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Neurogene Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.75.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Neurogene in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

