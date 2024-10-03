Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 138,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 304,698 shares.The stock last traded at $65.36 and had previously closed at $65.83.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $6,357,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

