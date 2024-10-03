Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 44,955 shares.The stock last traded at $118.61 and had previously closed at $119.78.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,465.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 92,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

