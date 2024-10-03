Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 64,609 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Abacus Life Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.84 million, a PE ratio of 477.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,105,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Abacus Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter worth $4,974,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth $9,909,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth $463,000.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

