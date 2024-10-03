Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $29,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VPU stock opened at $175.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.15. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $175.62.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

