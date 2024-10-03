Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 5.45% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $24,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 600,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 532,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 123,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 514,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 475,259 shares during the period.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

