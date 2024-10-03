Cetera Investment Advisers Has $28.95 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,520 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.77% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $28,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 556,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 497,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.