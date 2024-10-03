Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 901,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 95,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $26,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,623,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

