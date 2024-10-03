Cetera Investment Advisers Has $25.93 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.89% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $25,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $204.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $211.89. The firm has a market cap of $961.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.30.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

