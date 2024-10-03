iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 323.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,114 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 3.68% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $24,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 187.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,131,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,550,000 after buying an additional 1,390,904 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,596.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after buying an additional 763,278 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,171,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after buying an additional 621,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2,288.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 394,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 377,830 shares during the period.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IGEB opened at $46.38 on Thursday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1867 per share. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

