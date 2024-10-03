Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 8,528.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,011 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.23% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $24,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $652,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 181,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 39,448 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $53.57.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

