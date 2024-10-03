Cetera Investment Advisers Has $25.41 Million Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 543,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,465 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $25,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $50.37 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

