Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 307,834 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,834 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $28,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

