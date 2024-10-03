MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Shares Gap Down to $8.67

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.67, but opened at $8.34. MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 877 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.
About MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
