Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 34.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

