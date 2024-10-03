Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $4.97. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 72,508 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
