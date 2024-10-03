Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down to $13.85

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $13.50. Magnite shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 196,264 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Magnite Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Day sold 19,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $286,155.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $99,586.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 19,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $286,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,383 shares of company stock worth $3,519,150 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $8,164,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $6,656,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $4,490,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

