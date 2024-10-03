Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Upgraded to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.
