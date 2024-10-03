The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Down to $35.70

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.70, but opened at $34.00. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 102,016 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.92 million, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $168.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,465,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 679.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

