Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRTS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded Gritstone bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday.

Gritstone bio Stock Down 6.3 %

GRTS opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.47. Gritstone bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 910.50% and a negative return on equity of 328.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gritstone bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

