Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up to $57.76

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.76, but opened at $59.40. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $60.02, with a volume of 1,151,381 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMF. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

