Mother Iggy Price Down 38.6% This Week (MOTHER)

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Mother Iggy has a market cap of $80.78 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of Mother Iggy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mother Iggy token can currently be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mother Iggy has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mother Iggy alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Mother Iggy Token Profile

Mother Iggy’s total supply is 986,143,154 tokens. Mother Iggy’s official Twitter account is @motherprovides. Mother Iggy’s official website is www.mother.fun.

Mother Iggy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mother Iggy (MOTHER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Mother Iggy has a current supply of 986,143,154.31. The last known price of Mother Iggy is 0.09070435 USD and is down -11.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $15,413,566.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mother.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mother Iggy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mother Iggy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mother Iggy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mother Iggy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mother Iggy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.