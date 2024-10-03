ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $25.66

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.66, but opened at $23.98. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 1,736,501 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZIM. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.44.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.90%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 479.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 638.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,397,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,715 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $14,383,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at about $5,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

