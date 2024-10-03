Wanchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $31.80 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00040496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013033 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,275,940 coins and its circulating supply is 198,276,018 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

