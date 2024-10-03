Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,778.99 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $16,778.99 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,478.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.23 or 0.00517909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00103916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.43 or 0.00227229 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00029641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00073018 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,395,447 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

