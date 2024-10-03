Aevo (AEVO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $274.13 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Aevo has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Aevo token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aevo has a market capitalization of $274.13 million and approximately $35.67 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 874,299,027.9953895 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.33466958 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $39,960,551.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

