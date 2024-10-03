USDD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $734.38 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $734.38 million and $2.99 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDD Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 735,742,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 735,742,777 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve, pegged to the US dollar to maintain steady value for electronic payments and to bridge the digital and traditional assets gap. The cryptocurrency’s stability and security are ensured by over-collateralization with major digital assets like BTC, USDT, and TRX, with a collateral ratio always above 120% of the circulating USDD, adjusted responsively according to market conditions. Founded by H.E. Justin Sun in 2017, TRON DAO created USDD as a tool to increase transaction scale and hedge against the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, thereby promoting its use in both blockchain and real-world economies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

