USDD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $734.38 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $734.38 million and $2.99 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
USDD Profile
USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 735,742,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 735,742,777 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.
USDD Token Trading
