Guild of Guardians Price Tops $0.0397 on Major Exchanges (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

