Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0345 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $6,240.66 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00069208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018634 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007257 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,515.63 or 0.40535813 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars.

