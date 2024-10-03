CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Volume Hits $892,588.15

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $22.21 million and approximately $892,588.15 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008632 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,436.31 or 0.99929526 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02875752 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $890,183.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.