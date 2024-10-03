PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 397,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 584,750 shares.The stock last traded at $14.39 and had previously closed at $14.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTY. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,309,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,092,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,583 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 854,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,011 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 27.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 152,443 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 110,724 shares during the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

