PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 397,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 584,750 shares.The stock last traded at $14.39 and had previously closed at $14.39.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
