Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.
