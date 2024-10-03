Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

SHLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $18.46.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 161,983 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 511,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 133,608 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,178,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,854,000 after purchasing an additional 538,908 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 447.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 289,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 236,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $388,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

