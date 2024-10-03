Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

NYSE:VGM opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.