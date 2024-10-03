Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $133.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAYX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $140.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.60.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $1,807,281.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,005.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,673 shares of company stock worth $5,636,085 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,541,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,750,472,000 after purchasing an additional 123,268 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paychex by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,878,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,894 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,151,000 after acquiring an additional 56,793 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Paychex by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,548,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,492,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 155.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,478,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,681 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

