Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) SVP Surekha Trivedi Sells 753 Shares of Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Surekha Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $83,658.30.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of Veralto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $111.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion and a PE ratio of 33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.06. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $112.77.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Veralto by 78.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Veralto by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

