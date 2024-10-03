Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.