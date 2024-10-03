Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
GOF opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Stocks Set to Benefit from Cooling Inflation Trends
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The Race for Space: 3 Small Cap Space Stocks to Buy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- SCHD ETF: Unlocking Passive Income With Strong Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.