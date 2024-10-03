Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded to Market Perform at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Leerink Partners currently has $250.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $400.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $376.90.

Shares of HUM opened at $246.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Humana by 110.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $3,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

