Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Conagra Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 8.1 %

CAG opened at $30.08 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

